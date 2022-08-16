Darius Campbell pictured in 2018 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Tributes have begun flooding in for Darius Campbell following the Pop Idol contestant, chart-topping singer and West End performer’s death.

On Tuesday afternoon, Darius’ family shared that the 41-year-old had been found unresponsive at his home in Minnesota last week, and was pronounced dead later that same day.

Advertisement

After the tragic news was made public, celebrities who knew and admired the Scottish singer began paying their respects on social media.

Lorraine Kelly remembered him as a “really good bloke” who was “funny”, “kind” and “very talented”, and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar shared his own memory of having worked with Darius.

Meanwhile, Popstars judge Nicki Chapman wrote: “There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. A true gent with a kind soul and mischievous twinkle in his eye.”

There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh.



A true gent with a kind soul & mischievous tinkle in his eye. From that eventful first audition on Popstars to him kindly inviting me to see him perform on the West End stage



Thoughts are with his family at this sad time pic.twitter.com/HaIlEUM11l — Nicki Chapman (@Nicki_Chapman) August 16, 2022

Advertisement

This is really sad. Thoughts with his family and friends and everyone who loved him. A really good bloke - funny and kind and very talented https://t.co/Opo5y47ibv — Lorraine (@reallorraine) August 16, 2022

I’m so sad. Darius was only 41. He was an absolute gentleman & I know all of us who did Popstars with him will remember him with huge fondness. He had a way of bringing us all together & had such a natural warmth about him. Rest in peace lovely man ♥️ — Jessica Pietersen (@JessicaLibertyX) August 16, 2022

Darius was a lovely bloke. I got to know him quite well twenty-odd years ago. He came across as very confident and ambitious on TV but away from the cameras he was gentle, generous, humble & utterly devoted to his little brothers. What a sad, sad day for them and their family. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 16, 2022

This is so sad. Thinking of Darius’ family and friends. https://t.co/X1kxzXcmOe — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) August 16, 2022

DARIUS! Oh lord how sad! I loved him...I ADORED that he was half Iranian ❤️ made me proud. God life is unfathamable. So bloody sad — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) August 16, 2022

Advertisement

This is such sad news. 💔 https://t.co/gpY39qYRX0 — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) August 16, 2022

Sad news of Darius’ shockingly untimely passing. He was a guest on The Kumars and couldn’t have been a nicer, warmer guest with a great sense of self deprecation. https://t.co/pkFzFbxSSM — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) August 16, 2022

Proper sad about Darius ❤️ — R Y L A N (@Rylan) August 16, 2022

Colourblind will never stop being a banger. RIP Darius x — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) August 16, 2022

Wow. What a shock. RIP and my thoughts are with his family friends and loved ones https://t.co/Jbac4oFYB7

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh found dead at 41 pic.twitter.com/5BldfgXBPN — Paul Potts (@paulpottsmusic) August 16, 2022

Advertisement

So sad … thoughts with Darius family right now x always our Britney ❤️🌈 — michelle heaton (@wonderwomanshel) August 16, 2022

RIP Darius so sad ❤️🙏 — Kavana (@kavana_official) August 16, 2022

This is truly heartbreaking. I first met Darius when he auditioned for the Big Breakfast weather man years ago. He was a terrific human being. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 🥲 https://t.co/JorY5vGXxs — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) August 16, 2022

So sad to hear the news that Darius has passed. Such a lovely talented man and a gentleman. 41 so young. Thoughts are with his family at this sad time. RIP Darius pic.twitter.com/fuAQVjn3i5 — Vicki Michelle MBE 💙 (@vickimichelle) August 16, 2022

Incredibly sad to hear that Darius Danesh has passed away. He was always so warm, charming and friendly every time I was in his company. Far too young. My thoughts are with his family and friends 😔 — Cassie Compton (@CassiCompton) August 16, 2022

Advertisement

Darius initially rose to fame on the reality show Popstars in 2000, which led to the formation of the pop group Hear’Say.

The following year, he auditioned for Pop Idol, where he made it to the final three alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates.

Darius in 2001, pictured shortly after his rise to fame on Popstars Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Following his Pop Idol success, Darius embarked on a successful music career, releasing the number-one hit Colourblind and a string of top 10s including Rushes, Incredible, Kinda Love and Live Twice.

After winning the show Popstar To Operastar in 2010, he went on to pursue a career in theatre, appearing in the opera Carmen as well as opposite Sheridan Smith in a West End production of Funny Girl.

Advertisement

His other acting credits included originating the role of Rhett Butler in a new stage version of Gone With The Wind and playing an Italian magazine editor in the BBC series Hotel Babylon.