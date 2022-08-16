Tributes have begun flooding in for Darius Campbell following the Pop Idol contestant, chart-topping singer and West End performer’s death.
On Tuesday afternoon, Darius’ family shared that the 41-year-old had been found unresponsive at his home in Minnesota last week, and was pronounced dead later that same day.
After the tragic news was made public, celebrities who knew and admired the Scottish singer began paying their respects on social media.
Lorraine Kelly remembered him as a “really good bloke” who was “funny”, “kind” and “very talented”, and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar shared his own memory of having worked with Darius.
Meanwhile, Popstars judge Nicki Chapman wrote: “There will only ever be one Darius Campbell Danesh. A true gent with a kind soul and mischievous twinkle in his eye.”
Darius initially rose to fame on the reality show Popstars in 2000, which led to the formation of the pop group Hear’Say.
The following year, he auditioned for Pop Idol, where he made it to the final three alongside Will Young and Gareth Gates.
Following his Pop Idol success, Darius embarked on a successful music career, releasing the number-one hit Colourblind and a string of top 10s including Rushes, Incredible, Kinda Love and Live Twice.
After winning the show Popstar To Operastar in 2010, he went on to pursue a career in theatre, appearing in the opera Carmen as well as opposite Sheridan Smith in a West End production of Funny Girl.
His other acting credits included originating the role of Rhett Butler in a new stage version of Gone With The Wind and playing an Italian magazine editor in the BBC series Hotel Babylon.