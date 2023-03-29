Hairy Bikers Star Dave Myers Opens Up About 'Brutal' Side Effects Of Chemotherapy

Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Dave Myers has opened up about the side effects of chemotherapy, after undergoing treatment for cancer.

After going through several rounds of chemo, Dave described how “brutal” if was not being able to eat after losing his appetite.

Appearing on the Seasoned podcast, host Tommy Banks asked the TV cook if he’d had to change his eating habits, to which he replied: “It’s funny, when you first start chemotherapy… it’s quite hard. I’m still having it. It really was brutal, I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in.

“At first I thought, ‘Right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years’, except the appetite was dreadful!”

Dave continued: “And for me, who’s a glutton, losing my appetite was awful. A can of soup was about as far as I could go, but then it slowly comes back. And now I’ve got to the point where I’m at the weight I want to be, and I want to maintain it.

“I am starting to think very carefully about what I put in. I have to cut down on not so much butter, because I’ve got the calories in now, eating a lot more pulses, and an awful lot more beans.”

Dave with TV partner and fellow Hairy Biker Si King via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Dave went on to describe undergoing treatment over the past year as “pretty crappy”.

He added: “I think it’s about eating for the immunity, your heart, for fibre. And as you get older, well, young as well, it’s important to eat well, but still have that knack of making food tasty so you don’t feel as though it’s a penance.”

Dave, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, returned to TV last year and said he will resume filming the Hairy Bikers with his TV partner Si King in May.