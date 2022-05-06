Hairy Bikers Star Dave Myers Undergoing Cancer Treatment: ‘I Haven’t Been Too Well Lately'

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers has revealed he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 64-year-old says this year will be a “write off” as he continues chemotherapy for the undisclosed type of cancer.

Dave revealed he was fighting the disease on the Hairy Bikers Agony Uncles podcast, opening up to his fellow Hairy Biker and cooking partner Si King.

“I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo,” he said. “You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me.

“I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write off for us.

“I have had to speak up about this because I don’t want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need, that would be great. But look, the prognosis is okay, I’m going to be fine.”

Dave Myers Ken McKayKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

He continued: “I’ve just got to tuck in, look after myself, eat sensibly and get over this mess, flog books, and be a happy person so within that, that’s where I am.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually.”

Dave, who competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, has previously spoken about overhauling his lifestyle after doctors warned him he was “morbidly obese” and could be “heading for an early grave”.

Dave Myers with his fellow Hairy Biker, Si King, Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

“I was a Northern carbohydrate monster who was morbidly obese six years ago and weighed over 18 stone,” he said in 2018.

“Si and I were warned we were morbidly obese and heading for an early grave, so our weight loss saved our lives.

’I’m 6ft, now around 15 stone and aim to drop to 14 stone. I cycle, jog, and eat as healthily as possible. I’d never have managed to take part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 if I hadn’t got healthy.”