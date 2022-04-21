First Dates' Merlin Griffiths Thanks NHS For 'Saving My Life' After Cancer Operation

Merlin Griffiths Channel 4

First Dates star Merlin Griffiths has thanked the NHS for after having surgery to remove a tumour.

The barman from the hit Channel 4 dating show shared that he had been diagnosed with bowel cancer last September.

The 46-year-old has now returned home after undergoing the procedure to remove the tumour nearly a week ago.

On Wednesday, Merlin took to Instagram and Twitter to share a smiling selfie and update fans about his robotic surgery.

He wrote: “And breathe. 6 days, start to finish. Now for real #cancer recovery. I’ve had open laparotomies before and the recovery was 6 weeks in hospital before robotic surgery!! Amazing.”

He later shared more details of his surgery on Twitter, and thanked the NHS for the “excellent” cancer care he had received.

Now I'm home I'd also like to share that the excellent #cancer care has been jointly provided by MDT's at @OUHospitals & @nhsuhcw . Both treating patients with latest gold std pathways for best outcomes. Highly recommended if you need to refer your case. #NHS — Merlin 🌞 Griffiths (@MerlinFDC4) April 21, 2022

Initial treatment plan (neoadjuvant) and chemotherapy at Oxford @OUHospitals .

Final radiochemotherapy, assessments and Da Vinci operation with @nhsuhcw Coventry.

Both have state of the art facilities & staff where it matters.

Eternal thx to both. ♥️💙♥️ — Merlin 🌞 Griffiths (@MerlinFDC4) April 21, 2022

Journey is far from over yet. But the path is now clearer than it has been for quite some time. #nhs #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth — Merlin 🌞 Griffiths (@MerlinFDC4) April 21, 2022

Merlin wrote: “Now I’m home I’d also like to share that the excellent #cancer care has been jointly provided by MDT’s at @OUHospitals & @nhsuhcw.

“Both treating patients with latest gold (standard) pathways for best outcomes. Highly recommended if you need to refer your case.

“Journey is far from over yet. But the path is now clearer than it has been for quite some time. #nhs #BowelCancerAwarenessMonth.”

He had previously thanked the NHS for “literally saving my life”.

Upon revealing his diagnosis last year, Merlin said he faced a year of treatment after doctors found a 4.5cm Stage 3 tumour.

In an interview with The Mirror, he said at the time: “I thought, as most people must when they get a diagnosis, ‘Oh fuck, I’ve got cancer’,” he told the newspaper.

“I also wanted to know, what are my chances of surviving? It’s terrifying – of course I want to live.

“I’ve shed a tear in private. But you can choose ‘to do’ or ‘not to do’. I chose to lead my life as normal, to stick to the facts about it, and to keep putting one step in front of the other.”

He added: “I won’t let it get the better of me.”