Donald Trump and Piers Morgan TalkTV

Piers Morgan has revealed the first interview on his new show will be with former US president Donald Trump.

On Thursday evening, the former Good Morning Britain presenter shared a dramatic video trailer for his conversation with Trump, which will air during the launch show of Piers Morgan Uncensored next week.

Advertisement

In the 30-second clip, the pair are seen clashing over Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and appears to show him storming out of the meeting in what is being billed as “the most explosive interview of the year”.

Trump has since said the promo of his “long and tedious interview” was doctored to suggest that he stormed out of the room.

Advertisement

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour,” Trump claimed in a statement.

Long time Republican Caitlyn Jenner, who was also scheduled to appear as a guest, has since announced she has cancelled her upcoming appearance and branded Piers “repulsive” over the Trump video clip.

Advertisement

The 75-minute Trump interview will be screened via TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.

This comes after Piers also announced he will also be returning to ITV for the first time in more than a year, as a guest on the Lorraine show on Thursday.

Last year he made headlines after leaving the ITV breakfast show following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which saw him storm off set.

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

Advertisement

BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on ⁦@lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ - should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.) pic.twitter.com/BH82Ch2Bgo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2022

Sharing a picture of himself and presenter Lorraine Kelly, he wrote: “BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on @lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ – should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.)”