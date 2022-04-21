Piers Morgan’s New Show Already Has Its First Cancellation As Caitlyn Jenner Brands Host ‘Repulsive’ Over Trump Clip

Caitlyn Jenner and Piers Morgan Getty

On Thursday evening, the former Good Morning Britain presenter shared a dramatic video trailer for his conversation with the former US president, which will air during the launch show of Piers Morgan Uncensored next week.

Advertisement

In the 30-second clip, the pair are seen clashing over Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and appears to show him storming out of the meeting in what is being billed as “the most explosive interview of the year”.

UPDATE: 2.5 million views and rising fast… 👇👇 https://t.co/vNjwKC55i3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 21, 2022

Trump has since said the promo of his “long and tedious interview” was doctored to suggest that he stormed out of the room.

Advertisement

“He wanted to make it look like I walked out on the interview when my time limit of 20 minutes went over by an hour,’ Trump claimed.

After the clip was shared on social media, Caitlyn - a longtime Republican - announced on Twitter that she had cancelled her upcoming appearance on the show, accusing Piers of “repulsive misconduct”.

Advertisement

“This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host," @TayFromCA …couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 21, 2022

She tweeted: “This is a pathetic attempt to use President Trump as a way to revive the career of a failed television host,” @TayFromCA …couldn’t agree more. @piersmorgan I have just had my management cancel my appearance with you for this Wednesday because of your repulsive misconduct today.”

It didn’t take long for Piers to fire back, tweeting: “Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved?”

Hi Caitlyn, I thought you hated cancel culture? I did a 75-minute interview with President Trump, why don’t you actually watch it before deciding how I behaved? https://t.co/vAfExdDSis — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 21, 2022

Piers’ 75-minute interview with Trump will be screened via TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.

This comes after Piers announced he will also be returning to ITV for the first time in more than a year, as a guest on the Lorraine show on Thursday.

Advertisement

Last year he made headlines after leaving the ITV breakfast show following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which saw him storm off set.

The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.