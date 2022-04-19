Susanna Reid Responds After Piers Morgan Claimed She'd Not Wished Him Luck Ahead Of New Show

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid at the 2021 TRIC Awards David M. Benett via Getty Images

Susanna Reid has shared a public response after her former co-host Piers Morgan claimed she’d not sent him a “good luck” message in the lead-up to his new show.

The pair worked together for five years on Good Morning Britain until Piers stepped down from the ITV breakfast show in March 2021 amid a backlash over comments he’d made on air about Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

He’s since landed a role presenting a nightly show on Rupert Murdoch’s new station Talk TV, and last week spoke at length about his GMB exit during a virtual press event attended by journalists.

Asked whether Susanna had wished him good luck, he said: “I don’t think she has, actually. No. But there’s still time, I’m sure she will. We stay in touch.”

Advertisement

Opening up about their “difficult” TV “divorce”, Piers continued: “It’s difficult, you know. We had this arranged marriage, which turned out to be very successful. And then we suddenly got divorced one afternoon. And that was it! Gone!

“I went from seeing Susanna Reid in her curlers and her nightie every day at four in the morning to not seeing her. We stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it was all a bit dramatic and sad, really. I think we both feel that.”

Advertisement

Piers and Susanna worked together for five years before his sudden exit from GMB Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

As his comments began doing the rounds online, Susanna then responded publicly on Monday morning.

“Huge good luck - and a couple of eye-rolls for old times’ sake,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a winking emoji.

Huge good luck - and a couple of eye-rolls for old times’ sake 😉 https://t.co/xi5XeuGFfs — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) April 18, 2022

Minutes later, Piers also revealed that Susanna had sent him a private message of good luck, posting a cropped screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between the two of them.

Last month, Susanna spoke out about her continued friendship with Piers, insisting: “He’s a really important person in my life. We had such an amazing time and that was an incredible dynamic.”

Advertisement

“We went through some really difficult times together as a team and those were very powerful moments,” she continued. “And when it came to the lockdown, the pandemic and holding the government to account, he was just unrivalled at holding their feet to the fire, but then it ended.”

Susanna added: “He’s a friend of mine and that won’t change.”

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pictured on his final day as a presenter on GMB ITV/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Piers also reflected on his Good Morning Britain exit, branding the situation “absurd”, “ridiculous” and “a farce”.

“The mystery about the ITV thing was that I was hired specifically to have strongly-held opinions,” he claimed. “So, that’s why I felt the way I had to leave in the end was so absurd. And the more you look back on it, the more you go, ‘what was that all about?’.