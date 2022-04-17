Piers Morgan Opens Up About 'Difficult' TV 'Divorce' From Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan has reflected on his “difficult” TV “divorce” from former Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid.
In March 2021, Piers announced that he would be stepping down as host of GMB with immediate effect, after five years with the breakfast TV show.
His exit came at a time the divisive presenter was embroiled in controversy, having just a day earlier made headlines for casting doubt on claims made by Meghan Markle that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family.
Now gearing up for the launch of his own TalkTV show, Piers has spoken about how his departure affected his relationship with his former “TV wife”.
Speaking at a press event to promote his nightly show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he explained: “It’s difficult, you know. We had this arranged marriage, which turned out to be very successful. And then we suddenly got divorced one afternoon. And that was it! Gone!
“I went from seeing Susanna Reid in her curlers and her nightie every day at four in the morning to not seeing her. We stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it was all a bit dramatic and sad, really. I think we both feel that.”
He continued: “We both felt like we had one of the great on-screen chemistries and it all got ended, in my opinion, in a rather silly way. But [ITV’s] loss is going to be TalkTV’s gain.”
Last month, Susanna spoke out about her continued friendship with Piers, insisting: “He’s a really important person in my life. We had such an amazing time and that was an incredible dynamic.”
“We went through some really difficult times together as a team and those were very powerful moments,” she continued. “And when it came to the lockdown, the pandemic and holding the government to account, he was just unrivalled at holding their feet to the fire, but then it ended.”
Susanna added: “He’s a friend of mine and that won’t change.”
Piers recently admitted he’d found his departure from GMB to be a particularly “bruising” experience.
“Effectively I was censored at my previous job,” he claimed. ”[I was] told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly-held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do.”
Piers Morgan Uncensored will launch on TalkTV at 8pm on Monday 25 April.