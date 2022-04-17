Piers Morgan Opens Up About 'Difficult' TV 'Divorce' From Susanna Reid

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pictured on his final day as a presenter on GMB ITV/Shutterstock

In March 2021, Piers announced that he would be stepping down as host of GMB with immediate effect, after five years with the breakfast TV show.

Advertisement

His exit came at a time the divisive presenter was embroiled in controversy, having just a day earlier made headlines for casting doubt on claims made by Meghan Markle that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Now gearing up for the launch of his own TalkTV show, Piers has spoken about how his departure affected his relationship with his former “TV wife”.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press event to promote his nightly show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he explained: “It’s difficult, you know. We had this arranged marriage, which turned out to be very successful. And then we suddenly got divorced one afternoon. And that was it! Gone!

“I went from seeing Susanna Reid in her curlers and her nightie every day at four in the morning to not seeing her. We stay in touch through texting and stuff, but it was all a bit dramatic and sad, really. I think we both feel that.”

Advertisement

Piers and Susanna in September 2021, five months after he left Good Morning Britain David M. Benett via Getty Images

He continued: “We both felt like we had one of the great on-screen chemistries and it all got ended, in my opinion, in a rather silly way. But [ITV’s] loss is going to be TalkTV’s gain.”

Last month, Susanna spoke out about her continued friendship with Piers, insisting: “He’s a really important person in my life. We had such an amazing time and that was an incredible dynamic.”

“We went through some really difficult times together as a team and those were very powerful moments,” she continued. “And when it came to the lockdown, the pandemic and holding the government to account, he was just unrivalled at holding their feet to the fire, but then it ended.”

Susanna added: “He’s a friend of mine and that won’t change.”

Advertisement

Piers and Susanna worked together for five years before his sudden exit from GMB Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

“Effectively I was censored at my previous job,” he claimed. ”[I was] told to apologise to Meghan Markle for an honestly-held opinion, which obviously I wasn’t going to do.”