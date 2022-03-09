Having left both GMB and his ITV talk show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, it was announced in September last year that the divisive presenter was joining forces with Rupert Murdoch and had landed his own nightly show on the forthcoming station talkTV.

On Wednesday morning – which marked one year since his much-publicised exit from the ITV daytime show – Piers announced new details about his latest venture, stating he hoped to “annoy all the right people” with his return to TV in Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion,” he claimed.

“This shouldn’t happen in any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.”

Piers Morgan on the set of his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored TalkTV

He added: “I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

A launch date for the hour-long show – which will also be available to watch on Fox Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia – is yet to be confirmed.

Piers Morgan Uncensored is expected to debut later this year TalkTV

Piers previously explained: “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

In March 2021, Piers stepped down from GMB after coming under fire when he cast doubt on Meghan Markle’s claims that she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior member of the Royal Family.

Ofcom received a record number of complaints about Piers’ remarks, including one from the Duchess of Sussex herself, and announced that they were launching an investigation just hours before he stepped down as host.

The TV watchdog eventually ruled that the GMB broadcast in question was not in breach of their code, pointing out that Piers had been challenged about his views, most notably by his co-host Susanna Reid.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pictured on his final day as anchor ITV/Shutterstock

Since stepping down from GMB, Piers has made a number of seemingly conflicting comments about the nature of his exit.

The morning after the news of his exit, Piers told reporters: “I had a good chat with ITV and we agreed to disagree. I’m just going to take it easy and see how we go.”

“If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it,” he added at the time.

More recently, Piers admitted his departure from GMB had been a “bruising” experience.