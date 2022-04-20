Piers Morgan Teases Return To ITV Daytime For First Time Since Infamous GMB Exit

Piers Morgan on the set of Good Morning Britain Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Piers Morgan has announced he’s set to appear on ITV daytime for the first time since his infamous exit from Good Morning Britain.

Back in March 2021, Piers stormed off the set of GMB when he was called out on air by colleague Alex Beresford for comments he’d made about Meghan Markle during the previous day’s broadcast, when he called into question her claims that she’d experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal.

Having now left ITV completely, he is gearing up for the launch of his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, and will be returning to his old stomping ground to help promote it.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pictured on his final day as a presenter on GMB ITV/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, he teased that he’d be stopping by Lorraine Kelly’s show later this week, tweeting: “BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on ⁦Lorraine with the fabulous ⁦[Lorraine Kelly].”

“Should be fun,” he added, joking that he “may even storm back onto ⁦GMB⁩ while I wait – and get those ratings back up”.

BREAKING: I’ll be returning to ITV tomorrow for first time since the Markle Debacle… live & definitely uncensored on ⁦@lorraine⁩ with the fabulous ⁦@reallorraine⁩ - should be fun… (may even storm back onto ⁦@GMB⁩ while I wait, & get those ratings back up.) pic.twitter.com/BH82Ch2Bgo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 20, 2022

Piers has technically appeared on ITV since leaving GMB, though these were pre-recorded episodes of his former talk show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, of which he has since handed the reins of to former co-star Kate Garraway.

Last week, Piers spoke out about his exit from Good Morning Britain, branding his departure “ridiculous” and “a farce”.

He also opened up about his “difficult” TV “divorce” from Susanna Reid, with whom he presented GMB for five years.

Lorraine airs every weekday from 9am on ITV.