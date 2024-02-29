The Hairy Bikers Star Dave Myers Has Died, Aged 66

Dave Myers in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Dave Myers, the TV chef best known for his work as part of the duo The Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66.

On Thursday morning, Dave’s co-star Si King shared an emotional statement on Instagram, revealing his friend and co-star had died the previous night, two years after beginning treatment for cancer.

“Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years,” Si wrote. “Last night, on 28 February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

Si King and Dave Myers in 2012 Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Si continued: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

“May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon,” the statement concluded.

Both members of the team that would go on to become known as The Hairy Bikers initially began their TV careers behind the camera.

They first appeared on screen together in The Hairy Bikers cookbook in the early 2000s, combining travel and cooking.

Over the years, their partnership would include more specials and other TV work and numerous cook books. Their latest show, The Hairy Bikers Go West, aired on the BBC earlier this month.

As well as his work with The Hairy Bikers, Dave competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2011, as well as making appearances on celebrity editions of The Chase and The Great British Sewing Bee.

