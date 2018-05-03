David Beckham’s Reaction To Son Brooklyn's Surprise Birthday Visit Is Just Too Adorable

Brooklyn Beckham had his dad David in tears as he gave him the best birthday surprise on Wednesday (2 May).
The teenager made an unannounced visit to see his old man as he celebrated his 43rd birthday, with Victoria capturing the joyous moment on camera.
In the video, Brooklyn is seen walking into the restaurant where Victoria and David were dining to celebrate his big day.
As Posh alerts her husband to turn around, he can’t quite believe his eldest child is there in front of him, given Brooklyn is currently living in the US.
“What are you doing here?” A teary David says in disbelief, before wrapping his arms around his son.
The couple’s daughter Harper is also heard saying: “I didn’t know Brooklyn was coming.”
David later posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “Best birthday surprise , my big boy coming home.”
Brooklyn later shared his own tribute to his dad on his own page adding: “Happy birthday dad xx I love you to the moon and back.”