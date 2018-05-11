David Beckham's Style Evolution: From Leather And Crucifixes To Underwear Ads

David Beckham has been appointed ambassadorial president of the British Fashion Council. His role for the next two years will be to build networks and partnerships with the US and Asia to promote British fashion talent.
The newly-created role cements Beckham and his wife, Victoria’s place as a fashion power couple. If you want to see his credentials, then scroll down to see how Beckham’s style has evolved over the years and how he has never shied away from taking a fashion risk. Enjoy.
Donning a mint coloured suit in the 90s.
That famous hair in 1995.
David Beckham and then girlfriend Victoria Adams watching the catwalk show of young British designer Antonio Berardi on the first day of London Fashion Week. He's taking it very seriously.
Taking style risks with a durag and sleeveless shirt at the Princes Trust Capital Party in the Park 2000, in London. He actually met Prince Charles on this day.
Smouldering at the Smoby Monneret table football championship in London.
Giving couples the world over style goals at 'Versace Club' gala party in matching leather boiler suits in 1999.
David and Victoria Beckham presenting an award in 2001 with matching diamond encrusted cross necklaces. His expression says it all.
David and Victoria at the Silver Clef Awards in 2001 matching again in white and cream tones. She clearly approves of his shaved head.
Launching a range of Police sunglasses in February 2002 in London. Beckham wears a battered leather jacket, large belt, ripped jeans and... that pose.
Switching out a shirt for a V-neck tee on a night out to SoHo House in New York in 2003.
This hairstyle seen during the England training in Durban South Africa, 2003, has conversely been included in round ups of the most iconic footballer haircuts of all time and Beckham's most misguided style choices.
Still enjoying the crucifixes and the white ensembles at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.
Beckham's hair has earned him a lot of praise over the years, but we think his headwear choices have also been worthy of accolade. He wore this casual suede cap while watching a match between Arsenal and Burnley in the Barclays Premier League 2014.
Modelling underwear for H&M and showing off his ever growing tattoo collection in 2015.
Suave in a velvet suit at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017.
Rubbing shoulders with the fashion pack. British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham hosting the Christmas Open House hosted with British Vogue in 2017.
Representing at the launch of his grooming line HOUSE 99 in February 2018.