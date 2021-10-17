Susan Sarandon Recalls Final Conversation With Ex-Lover David Bowie: ‘We Said Things That Needed To Be Said’

Susan Sarandon has spoken of how she reconnected with her former lover David Bowie before his death in 2016.
The Hollywood star said they both had “things that needed to be said”, just months before the Ziggy Stardust star died from liver cancer.
Susan starred with the actor and musician in The Hunger in 1983 but it didn’t come to light that they’d been lovers until 30 years later.
Speaking to The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Susan said: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said.
“I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him.”
Susan also praised the music icon’s wife, Iman, who he married in 1992.
“I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature to him,” she said.
“That was clearly who he was destined to be with. And I’ve kept in touch with her.”
Susan went on to share her frustration at not being able to fully remember her last ever conversation with David.
“I wasn’t sleeping so I took a pretty strong sleep aid,” she explained. “And I had this dream that David had called me and that we’d had this conversation. Then later I thought, ‘Did he actually call me?’
“And I went to my phone and he had. But I have no recollection of what that conversation was.
“He died a week later. It’s all so frustrating.”