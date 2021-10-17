Susan Sarandon Recalls Final Conversation With Ex-Lover David Bowie: ‘We Said Things That Needed To Be Said’

Susan Sarandon has spoken of how she reconnected with her former lover David Bowie before his death in 2016. The Hollywood star said they both had “things that needed to be said”, just months before the Ziggy Stardust star died from liver cancer. Susan starred with the actor and musician in The Hunger in 1983 but it didn’t come to light that they’d been lovers until 30 years later.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Susan Sarandon and David Bowie attend Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Dinner at Lincoln Center on September 25, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Susan said: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said. “I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him.” Susan also praised the music icon’s wife, Iman, who he married in 1992. “I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature to him,” she said. “That was clearly who he was destined to be with. And I’ve kept in touch with her.”

Sylvain Gaboury via Getty Images Iman, David Bowie during The Film Society of Lincoln Center Gala Tribute to Susan Sarandon at Avery Fisher Hall Lincoln Center in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)