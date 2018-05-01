A row has broken out over an ex-Tory MP being photoshopped in to a picture of local people campaigning about a dangerous road junction in north London.

David Burrowes, who represented Enfield Southgate until he lost his seat to Labour in 2017, was last month pictured protesting with local Conservatives ... or was he?

The Enfield Independent reported that the local conservative group first sent the picture of the campaigners to illustrate its efforts to lobby for traffic islands at the junction.

In the picture above, Burrowes is pictured on the left with his Labrador, Cholmeley. The group later sent the image without Burrowes or his dog.