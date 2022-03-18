David Cameron Is Volunteering At A Foodbank – And Everyone Is Pointing Out The Same Thing

David Cameron photographed at a food project in west Oxfordshire called the Chippy Larder. Twitter/David Cameron

David Cameron has faced a backlash for posted a photo of the former prime minister volunteering at a food bank – despite being blamed for the surge in emergency aid because of his austerity agenda.

In series of tweets, the former prime minister revealed he will be driving a small lorry full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees to the country’s border with Poland.

Advertisement

He announced the trip as he confirmed he had been volunteering for two years at a food project in west Oxfordshire called the Chippy Larder. He has previously referred to helping out at the Chipping Norton Food Bank.

For the last two years I've been volunteering each week at the Chippy Larder, a food project in my local town, which helps low income families with surplus food from supermarkets (and cuts food waste at the same time). pic.twitter.com/oXZL1os1YM — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) March 18, 2022

Through the project, he said donations had been taken in for refugees from Ukraine and they now had enough “to fill a small lorry with everything from nappies to sanitary products, warm clothes to first aid kits”.

Advertisement

Posting a photograph sitting behind the wheel of the lorry, Cameron said: “I’m currently driving to Poland with two Chippy Larder colleagues to make our delivery to the Red Cross.

“It’s going to be a long drive, but I’ll keep you updated along the way.”

Advertisement

While most will commend his humanitarian efforts to help Ukrainians, commentators pointed to the “hypocrisy” of a politician who helped create the foodbank phenomenon in Britain now posing for pictures at one of the charitable organisations.

Leading foodbank the Trussell Trust handed out 41,000 food parcels in 2009-10, the year Cameron came to power. By 2016, when he exited office, that number had risen to 1.2m. The latest figure stands at 2.5m.

Cameron and his chancellor George Osborne were the architects of the early 2010s Conservative austerity programme that saw government spending slashed to bring the country’s deficit under control. Critics blame the cuts in benefits for the growth of foodbanks.

Labour MP Zarah Sultana led the criticism, tweeting: “Foodbank use went up 2,612% while David Cameron was prime minister. Apologise for that before you start posing for photos.”

Advertisement

Foodbank use went up 2,612% while David Cameron was Prime Minister.



Apologise for that before you start posing for photos, @David_Cameron. https://t.co/99D5qCtHR2 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) March 18, 2022

The hypocrisy of this gesture from one of those most responsible for austerity is obvious. Here's a reminder of Cameron's legacy - my summary of the report of the UN Special Rapporteur on poverty: https://t.co/LnMJj03mSC https://t.co/UTidsYnQjq — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) March 18, 2022

On the one hand you want to say fair play. On the other hand he presided over an austerity policy that literally created this situation. https://t.co/uULBQwEqYb — Ralf Little 💙 (@RalfLittle) March 18, 2022

Food banks are Cameron’s legacy after his austerity agenda. He demonised the poor with his ‘Strivers v shirkers’ debate.



To think he wants to be congratulated for helping in something he helped create makes me feel sad. https://t.co/IVeIMMtjBA — Nicky Brennan (@nickyebrennan) March 18, 2022

David Cameron became PM in 2010. This is like Dr Harold Shipman preaching about a good bedside manner. https://t.co/i099Ha3K9g pic.twitter.com/8v6I2XIDuF — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) March 18, 2022

Could have been more use if you & your #Parliament had not imposed #austerity,stripping out much of the vestiges of the Welfare State simply because you did not ideologically approve.Culture boards packed with #Tories etc.

Sackcloth & ashes more appropriate for you,#DavidCameron https://t.co/7a4vEiZCT5 — Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) March 18, 2022