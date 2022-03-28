David Cameron Speaks About His Mother's Alzheimer's

LBC

David Cameron has opened up about his mother suffering from Alzheimer’s, which he said was a “tragic” disease.

The former prime minister is president of the Alzheimer’s Research UK charity.

Advertisement

In an interview with LBC on Monday morning, Cameron said his 87-year-old mother was “getting frustrated” at not being able to remember things.

“Luckily, we are a very strong, close-knit family. I’m one of four siblings and so we all try and do our bit and help,” he said.

Advertisement

“She’s also got lots of friends who have been amazing and drop in and see her all the time.”

Cameron said what everyone “dreads” is how fast the disease can affect people.

Advertisement

“Alzheimer’s can accelerate very quickly, and suddenly you can’t remember your relatives, your friends, and what you’re doing. That’s why it is such a tragic disease,” he said.

In the interview, Cameron said more money was needed to fund research into Alzheimer’s.

“At the moment we are finding out so late that it’s almost like treating the cancer when the tumour is the size of a tennis ball,” he said. “Well that’s hopeless, you’ve got to get there earlier.”