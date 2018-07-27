This Man Can Barely Move, But That Won't Stop Him Raising Money For Sick Children

A man who can barely move has found a way to cycle for two hours a day over the course of 80 days - all to help children in a local hospice.

Before suffering a debilitating stroke while on holiday in France two years ago, David Collings, from Aston near Rotherham, was incredibly active and completed several sporting challenges in support of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in south Yorkshire.

Now, aged 60, he lives with locked-in syndrome meaning he can hardly move his body and has to communicate using his eyes. Yet, he is still determined to help others, including the son of one of the women working at the rehabilitation centre he attends.

David’s daughter Georgina Tyler-Collings told HuffPost UK: “My dad’s challenge means so much to so many people, at the very least this is him not letting his own condition stop him from doing what he always wants to do: help others.

“This challenge proves to family, friends and strangers from afar, that if a man has determination, nothing can stop him, and that is incredible.”