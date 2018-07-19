Teacher Thanks Stranger Who Gave Her $500 On A Plane To Buy Books For Underprivileged Pupils

A schoolteacher was moved to tears by a domino effect of kind acts from fellow passengers on a plane she was travelling on.

Earlier this month Kimberly Bermudez, from Chicago, was on a Southwest Airlines flight to Florida when she struck up conversation with the passenger next to her. She told him she was a teacher and at one point he asked her what was the greatest challenge she’d faced in her career.

Kimberly, 27, responded candidly that working at a low income school could be “heartbreaking” as some children might turn up to school hungry or without the equipment they needed. Sometimes the teachers would use their own money to help.

“He asked for my work contact information and told me that his company likes to donate items, time, etc for schools such as mine,” Kimberly explained on Facebook, in a post that soon went viral. “Then something amazing happened...”