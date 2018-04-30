Doctor Ran Hospital Emergency Department While Cuddling Baby

A doctor ran a hospital emergency department while cuddling a sleeping baby because he was the only person who could settle the boy while his mum was having tests.

A team member in Waikato Hospital, New Zealand, decided to share the photo of the consultant cuddling the baby while at his computer as an example of the kindness happening in their department.

“This is a bit different to my usual posts but felt I had to share,” the team member called Mike wrote on Facebook. “The older of the two featured in this picture is Muir - one of our [emergency department] consultants.

“The little guy was here with his mum and badly needed a snooze. Sadly his mum was unwell and needed some tests.”