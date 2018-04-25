David Davis Refuses To Rule Out Renegotiating Final Brexit Deal If Told To By Parliament

David Davis has refused to rule out going back to the negotiating table with the EU to change the Brexit deal if parliament orders him to do so.

Appearing before the MPs on Wednesday, the Brexit secretary was asked what would happen if the Commons voted in favour of a “meaningful amendment” to the proposed agreement that instructed the government to “go back and get another deal”.

Davis said he was ”not going to speculate” on how he would respond but agreed the government would “respect” the outcome of any vote.

Speaking to the Commons Brexit Committee, Davis said while the government had changed how it pushed its Brexit legislation through parliament it was not simply “winging it”.