Theresa May’s plan for a post-Brexit customs deal has been labelled ‘completely cretinous’ by Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The leading backbench Brexiteer ridiculed the Prime Minister’s proposal to collect tariffs on behalf of the EU as pressure grew in Cabinet for her to dump the idea.

Rees-Mogg also lashed out at the House of Lords for trying to keep the UK in a customs union, warning that they were ‘playing with fire’ as unelected peers and risked ‘burning down an historic House’.

But Eurosceptic Mogg, who leads the hardline European Research Group of 65 backbench Tory MPs, was most scathing about the Government’s plan to avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland by creating a ‘customs partnership’.

A favourite among some Tories to lead the party, he said the idea was “a betrayal of common sense” and described May’s negotiating strategy as “enigmatic”.