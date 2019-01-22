David Dimbleby has urged politicians to speak their mind more often as he was acknowledged for his decades-long service to the television industry.

The veteran broadcaster was honoured at the National Television Awards just weeks after he stepped down as chair of Question Time.

After a show reel of his career was played, the election night staple took to the stage to give a speech that heaped praise on the BBC, where he worked since he was a young reporter.

The 80-year-old said: “All the things you saw there were on the BBC. I’ve been a fan all my life. I began with the BBC, I think it’s one of the great national institutions.

“I know many of the people we are seeing tonight are from other channels but I think the existence of the BBC - the continuation of the BBC - is absolutely vital for our national life. However it’s threatened by Netflix or other competition.

“The BBC still holds a heart in the place of the British people.”