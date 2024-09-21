Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Names Classic Song He Won't Play, Saying It's 'Terrifying And Violent'

David Gilmour performing in 2016 via Associated Press

Rock legend David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is about to embark on his first solo tour in eight years ― but told Mojo Magazine there are a few iconic songs that fans shouldn’t expect to hear on his setlist.

“There are songs from the past that I no longer feel comfortable singing,” Gilmour told the magazine.

“I love Run Like Hell. I loved the music I created for it, but all that ‘You’d better run, run, run ….’ I now find that all rather, I don’t know … a bit terrifying and violent.”

He added that he won’t be playing Money from the band’s landmark Dark Side Of The Moon album, either.

“Another Brick In The Wall is another one I shan’t be doing,” he continued. “I don’t think I’ve done that with my own band, but I certainly did it in the post-Roger Pink Floyd, against my better judgment.”

Gilmour has been locked in an on-again, off-again feud with former bandmate Roger Waters, who was Pink Floyd’s primary songwriter during the group’s classic period.

In recent interviews, Gilmour has indicated little interest in revisiting the tracks that were mainly written by Waters. Gilmour told Rolling Stone over the summer that he might only do “one or two things” from that era.

In the new interview, he suggested it might go beyond the one or two. He told Mojo he’ll stick to Pink Floyd songs “that are essentially my music, and I feel some ownership of,” naming specifically Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here and Shine On You Crazy Diamond as tunes fans may hear during the upcoming tour.

He didn’t name any songs beyond those, but his focus on music that’s essentially his own would mean fans may hear tracks from the Pink Floyd albums A Momentary Lapse Of Reason and The Division Bell, which came out after Waters quit the band, as well as Gilmour’s solo work.

Gilmour’s tour, in support of his highly acclaimed new solo album, Luck And Strange, began on Friday with a rehearsal show in the UK before moving on to Rome, London, Los Angeles and New York.