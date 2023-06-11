David Lammy: It Is Time To Empower The Next Generation Of Black Political Leaders

David Lammy is shadow foreign secretary. Aaron Chown via PA Wire/PA Images

Thirty-six years ago, the first black MPs were elected into the House of Commons to represent their communities as Labour MPs.

This moment represented a tectonic shift in how we do politics in Britain. The wider campaign of the black sections within the Labour Party has created a lasting legacy for a future generation of political leaders and activists.

It was the decisive action and the stalwart determination of those members who came before us that enables me to be here, as shadow foreign secretary. And it was ‘because they were there’ that we now have black, Asian and minority ethnic MPs representing constituencies the length and breadth of Britain for each of the main four Westminster parties.

On this auspicious anniversary, I am proud that the Labour Party launches the Bernie Grant Leadership programme 2023-24, a six month training programme to empower the black Labour representatives of the future. Read more and apply here.

I follow directly in the footsteps of the former leader of Haringey Council and Tottenham MP, Bernie Grant, who entered the House of Commons in 1987.

Bernie has a lasting legacy in my constituency, and his commitment to capturing and celebrating the black British experience can be seen through the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, making arts and culture accessible to black and working class communities.

The Labour Party is proud of its history as the party of equality and anti-racism. But we recognise that there is still much more to do.

Labour has paved the way for a diverse politics, and it is in that spirit that we have re-launched the Bernie Grant Leadership Programme. We need to improve black representation across all levels of elected office and be clear we’re acting on the Forde report, which made difficult reading for all of us proud of that history.

As the next general election dawns closer and Keir Starmer sets out his missions for government, now is the time to empower the next generation of black political leaders.

It is with this in mind, and in reflecting on my own political journey into the Commons, that I am delighted to announce the launch of the Bernie Grant Programme. This programme is for any black Labour member who has the passion and ambitions to represent their community in political office for the Labour Party. Applications are open now.

This programme will take place over six months, and will include bespoke training to build the necessary skills required to hold political office, as well as building the networks that will to assist you in that journey.

We know that the talent exists within the Labour movement, and that many members have what it takes to represent the party and their community at the highest level. With mentors in every region of the UK, participants will receive guidance from expertise, to help develop their stories and enrich their journeys.

The Labour Party is the party of equality, and the Bernie Grant Programme represents another step on that path, to create a more equal, prosperous and representative future for us all.

Alongside the Bernie Grant Programme, we know that there must be a political and legislative programme to end structural racial inequalities. That is why I am also deeply proud that Keir Starmer has committed that the next Labour government will introduce a Race Equality Act to tackle structural racism at source. It is only when we tackle inequality head on that we can unlock the ambitions of our society and all of our communities in Britain.

If you or any one you know, believe you have what it takes to become a Labour representative, apply to the Bernie Grant programme.