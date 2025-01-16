David Schwimmer Says He'd 'Blocked' This 'Inappropriate' Role From His Memory

David Schwimmer via Associated Press

David Schwimmer got a bit of a shock when revisiting some of his past roles for a video interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Friends star recently took part in an ET “rETrospective” video, in which he was shown clips from some of his earliest TV and film work – including a few he’d forgotten all about.

Advertisement

When looking back at clips of a guest appearance he made in the teen drama Blossom, the three-time Emmy nominee was quick to question: “Aren’t I way too old to go out with [her]?”

Indeed, David quickly worked out he was around 26 or 27 when he was cast in Blossom as a love interest for the character of Six, who the interviewer pointed out was still supposed to be around 14 (Jenna Von Oÿ, who played Six in Blossom, was 16 at the time).

“Why did they cast me?” he continued. “What? That is… wait a minute. That is so inappropriate! Who cast me on that show?! I don’t understand. I think I blocked that out of my memory – that whole experience.”

Advertisement

It’s worth pointing out that David’s character was supposed to be 10 years older than Six within the storyline, which saw the teenager getting involved with a married ex-con.

He recalled: “I was just a young actor grateful for any kind of work. I was still waiting tables before and after I shot that. That was 1993 and that was Blossom – and my inappropriate casting on that show.”

David Schwimmer in Blossom back in 1993 NBC

Advertisement

Just a year later, David’s profile would blow up when Friends premiered on screen.

Reflecting on the sitcom’s meteoric rise, he said: “We were all going through it together at the same time, and it was a rollercoaster. It was, at times, pretty scary, and the only other people who could relate were the other five.

“So, it really was a bonding experience, being thrust into celebrity for the first time. And everyone was responding to it differently, but I think we leaned on each other a great deal for those first couple of years.”

Watch David’s full interview with Entertainment Tonight below: