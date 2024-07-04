David And Victoria Beckham Just Recreated This Iconic Fashion Moment To Mark Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham pictured a month before their wedding in 1999 Dave Hogan via Getty Images

It looks like Victoria Beckham saw the rise of the Y2K trend and decided to simply give people the real thing.

The fashion designer and her husband, football legend David Beckham, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Thursday, and to mark the occasion, took us all straight back to 1999.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple revealed they’d dug out the matching purple wedding outfits that caused all of that commotion when they first tied the knot, and treated us all to the ultimate nostalgic photo-shoot.

“Look what we found,” they captioned the post, which also saw them sitting on matching golden thrones, in a nod to their wedding reception, photos of which were published in OK! magazine at the time.

Still renowned as one of the most famous showbiz couples in the world, Victoria and David first met at a 1997 football match, back when she was part of the chart-topping pop group the Spice Girls and he was enjoying huge success as part of the Manchester United squad.

Around a year after they first started dating, the two announced their engagement and tied the knot four months later in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.

Victoria and David are now parents to four children: 25-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 19-year-old Cruz and 12-year-old Harper.

The Beckham family pictured together last year Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

In April 2022, the Beckham family grew even further when Victoria and David’s eldest son Brooklyn married his now-wife, the American actor, model and filmmaker Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Last year, the pair’s relationship was re-examined as part of the authorised Netflix documentary Beckham.