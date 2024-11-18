Davina McCall Makes 'Mega Progress' As She Leaves Intensive Care After Brain Tumour Surgery

Davina McCall at the NTAs in September James Veysey/Shutterstock

Davina McCall is already out of intensive care, just days after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumour.

On Friday, the former Big Brother host disclosed that doctors had discovered a benign tumour in her brain months earlier, while she was undergoing a routine health check-up.

Having now undergone a craniotomy to remove the tumour, Davina’s partner Michael shared over the weekend that she was recovering in ICU “as a precaution”.

Following this, on Monday afternoon, Michael posted another update on her condition, revealing she had made even more “mega progress” since the weekend.

“Massive relief to see some light breaking through,” he wrote. “Thanks for all the good vibes coming in from all angles. Up and up.”

In the post’s accompanying caption, he added: “Thanks so much to all the well wishers. She really has made an enormous leap forward in the last 24 hours. She is out of ICU. She is ‘loving awareness’.”

Davina previously told her fans in a pre-recorded video posted on Friday that she was in “good spirits”, asking them to “say a prayer for me” before she underwent her operation.

“I’m OK. It’s been up and down obviously, we’ve been through a lot,” she added. “For the recovery, I’m going to be in hospital for about nine days, and then I’m going to be going home, but I’m going to be off my phone for a while.”

The Masked Singer panellist concluded: “I don’t want you to worry about me, I’m doing that enough as it is. I am not worrying too much, and I am in a good space.

“I have all the faith in the world in my surgeon and his team, and I am handing the reins over to him, he knows what he’s doing, and I’m going to do the getting better bit after.”