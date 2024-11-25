Davina McCall Shares Emotional Video Message After Undergoing Brain Tumour Operation

Davina McCall has shared her first update since undergoing brain surgery earlier this month James Veysey/Shutterstock/Instagram/Davina McCall

Davina McCall has said she’s “on the mend” in her first video message since undergoing brain surgery.

Two weeks ago, the former Big Brother host revealed she was having an operation to remove a benign tumour from her brain that had been discovered during a routine health check.

On Monday morning, Davina shared an encouraging update with fans, sharing that it was “really nice to be back home” after leaving hospital.

“I just thought I’d check in and say an enormous heartfelt thank you to everybody who’s messaged me or been in touch,” she began.

Becoming choked up, Davina continued: “God. It’s meant the world. It’s been mad and it’s just really nice to be back home. I’m on the other side.”

Davina admitted that her short-term memory “is a bit remiss” following the procedure, but insisted this is “something that I can work on”, which she was feeling “really happy about”.

“I’m writing down everything that I’m doing to keep myself feeling safe,” she continued. “And I’m being brilliantly looked after by Michael and my mum.”

The Masked Singer panellist continued: “I think when something like this happens, you just feel so grateful.

“I’ve always been grateful, I’ve been really lucky in my life, but I feel unbelievably grateful right now. So thanks for everything, all of you.”

“I’m on the mend, I’m resting, I’m sleeping loads, and I feel really good,” she concluded. “I just feel very lucky.”

Watch Davina’s message for yourself – and additional updates in the accompanying caption – in the Instagram post below:

Last week, Davina’s partner Michael shared that the presenter was making “mega progress” after her surgery.