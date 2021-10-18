Dawn French Has A Pretty Unconventional Way Of Maintaining Her New Short Haircut

Many of us had to get on board with home haircuts in the height of lockdown, and it seems Dawn French has decided to keep up with the practice despite salons being open once again.

However, her approach to maintaining her newly short hair at home is less conventional than snipping at it with the kitchen scissors – it appears she’s letting her husband loose on her barnet with a knife.

The Vicar Of Dibley star debuted a new cropped ’do last month as she revealed she was letting her natural grey hair grow out.

When it was time for her latest trim at the weekend, Dawn posted a picture of husband charity executive Mark Bignell using a pocket blade on her hair.

She captioned the snap: “Husb decides to give me a ‘home trim’ … send help [sic].”