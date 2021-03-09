ENTERTAINMENT
Dawn French Pays Tribute To Vicar Of Dibley Co-Star Trevor Peacock With Adorable Photo

The comedy star honoured the actor behind the loveable Dibley character Jim Trott.

Dawn French has paid tribute to her late Vicar Of Dibley co-star Trevor Peacock

The actor, who played Jim Trott in the hit BBC sitcom, died on Monday at the age of 89

After news of his death broke on Tuesday, Dawn shared an adorable picture of herself with Trevor taken during filming of the show. 

Sharing it on Twitter, the actor, who played protagonist Geraldine Grainger,  wrote: “Night Trev. I love you,” with a broken heart emoji. 

Trevor’s character in The Vicar Of Dibley was known for his comical catchphrase “no, no, no, no, no... yes”. 

He appeared as the Dibley Parish Council member in all three seasons of the show and its numerous one-off specials.

Trevor made his final on-screen appearance in 2015, playing Jim in a Comic Relief special of the show. 

BBC
Trevor (back, centre) with The Vicar Of Dibley cast

On Tuesday, Trevor’s agent announced he had died “from a dementia-related illness” the previous day. 

He was first diagnosed with the condition in 2009, and in 2017, it was reported that he had retired from acting as a result of his condition, and was living in a nursing home.

In a statement, he was remembered as a “actor, writer and songwriter”, having previously penned hits for Herman’s Herbits, Joe Brown and The Vernons Girls.

