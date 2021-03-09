Dawn French Pays Tribute To Vicar Of Dibley Co-Star Trevor Peacock With Adorable Photo

Dawn French has paid tribute to her late Vicar Of Dibley co-star Trevor Peacock. The actor, who played Jim Trott in the hit BBC sitcom, died on Monday at the age of 89. After news of his death broke on Tuesday, Dawn shared an adorable picture of herself with Trevor taken during filming of the show.

💔 Night Trev. I love you. pic.twitter.com/17sXcpVDhI — Dawn French 💙 (@Dawn_French) March 9, 2021

Sharing it on Twitter, the actor, who played protagonist Geraldine Grainger, wrote: “Night Trev. I love you,” with a broken heart emoji. Trevor’s character in The Vicar Of Dibley was known for his comical catchphrase “no, no, no, no, no... yes”. He appeared as the Dibley Parish Council member in all three seasons of the show and its numerous one-off specials. Trevor made his final on-screen appearance in 2015, playing Jim in a Comic Relief special of the show.

BBC Trevor (back, centre) with The Vicar Of Dibley cast