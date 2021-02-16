Cheeky Cathedral Cat Steals Pancakes During Morning Prayer

A cathedral cat with a taste for fame has made a nuisance of himself once again – this time by tucking into a plate of pancakes during morning prayer.

Tiger the cat can be seen nuzzling the Dean of Canterbury as he reads a sermon before losing interest and turning his gaze elsewhere. He spots something interesting on a nearby table – a pile of pancakes.

The cheeky feline, who last year fleeced some milk during another video sermon, then sets about sampling the tasty batter treats in honour of Pancake Day, pulling an entire pancake off the plate.

The Very Reverend Dr Robert Willis smiles as he finishes his speech, closes the book and gives his furry friend a scratch.

The dean says: “Well Tiger has found some breakfast, it’s Pancake Day for him as well so we’re not too sorry about that.”

PA Tiger sits patiently in the background before making his move.

He added later: “Like the rest of us on Pancake Day, Tiger was getting his temptations out of the way before Lent begins tomorrow.”

Tiger is one of several cats living at Canterbury Cathedral. Last year he made headlines after lapping up the vicar’s milk with a paw while he led a service.

Some weeks before, his four-legged pal Leo became a viral sensation after brazenly disrupting yet a different recording of morning prayers.

Oblivious to the sincere proceedings being conducted, Leo was caught on camera wandering into view before disappearing beneath the Dean of Canterbury’s robes. Somehow keeping a straight face, the dean managed to continue with his sermon.

But while Leo is “undoubtedly the comedian” of the Deanery’s four cats, he nonetheless takes his role as an ambassador “very seriously”, a cathedral spokesperson said.

Not content to let the cats have all the fun, cathedral rooster Russell Crow showed perfect comic timing during morning prayers in July last year.

In a moment of sublime serendipity, the dean read out: “And immediately while he was still speaking the cock crowed…”

And at that very moment, Russell did indeed crow, interrupting the clergyman loudly and clearly.