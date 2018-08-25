Death Of Egypt Hotel Britons Not Due To Gas Emissions, Prosecutor Claims

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED via Getty Images The Steigenberger Aqua Magic hotel, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada. Tour operator Thomas Cook moved all its customers from a hotel in Egypt after a British couple staying there died

Egypt’s top prosecutor has dismissed claims that the deaths of a British couple after staying at a resort hotel in Egypt was due to poisonous gas emissions in their room. It comes after Kelly Ormerod, the daughter of John and Susan Cooper, of Burnley, Lancashire, who died while staying at the Steigenberger Aqua Magic in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, said there is “something suspicious” behind the deaths. A technical team’s inspection of the Coopers’ room showed there were no toxic or harmful gas emissions or leaks, according to a statement by prosecutor Nabil Sadeq on Saturday. It also says his office is waiting for a forensic analysis of samples taken from the bodies. Tour operator Thomas Cook, who decided to remove all its customers from the hotel as a “precautionary measure” says the cause of death “remains unclear”.

