‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Star Debbie McGee Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Debbie McGee has revealed she has undergone surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The 60-year-old, who made the final of ‘ Strictly Come Dancing’ in 2017, underwent surgery earlier this month to remove two tumours from her left breast.
PA Wire/PA Images Debbie McGee Debbie believes the operation was a success, and is convinced her breast cancer was brought on by the stress of losing her husband, magician Paul Daniels, in 2016. She told The Sun: “I’ve never been through the stress I’ve been through since I lost Paul. “Grief hits you in so many ways you’re not expecting. It’s not all about sadness. “I’ve got a friend who lost her husband four years ago. She’s younger than me but she got it (cancer) as well. “We both discussed it and said stress.”
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Debbie with her late husband, Paul Daniels Debbie was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in October and now says she’s the “luckiest person in the world” after doctors then gave her the all-clear. She added: “Although I’ve had mammograms every two years I never thought for a minute I’d ever have it myself. It scared me to death. “They were talking about full mastectomy, taking flesh from my thighs. That was really scary given my dancing — and I was all on my own. “I thought, ‘This is a moment when Paul isn’t here with me’. It was much tougher to take. “You’re very vulnerable in lots of ways that you weren’t before.”
Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Debbie was partnered with Giovanni Pernice on 'Strictly' in 2017.
Following her stint on ‘Strictly’, Debbie revealed she was ready for a new relationship, two years after the death of her husband . She told Hello magazine : “I don’t want to be on my own for the rest of my life. I love male company, am full of energy and don’t want to be stuck at home alone. “Although I have male friends that take me out for lunches and dinners, I wouldn’t describe them as dates. “Nobody has actually asked me out yet, but when they do, I’ll go.”
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Having cancer can knock your confidence and even film stars like Dame Maggie Smith aren't immune.
"It leaves you so
flattened," the actress said following her cancer treatment.
"I’m not sure I could go back to theatre work, although film work is more tiring. I’m frightened to work in theatre now. I feel very uncertain. I haven’t done it for a while."
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Kylie Minogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, but she refuses to let the disease define her.
"Having had cancer, one important thing to know is you're still the same person at the end. You're stripped down to near
zero," she told Good Housekeeping back in 2014.
"But most people come out the other end feeling more like themselves than ever before."
Empics Entertainment
After her cancer diagnosis in 2009, Jennifer Saunders penned a humorous piece on the realities of treatment.
"The first time you have chemo is a bit scary, because you have no idea how you’re going
to feel," she said.
"But let me tell you this: it’s basically like the most enormous hangover you’ve ever had in your whole life; it’s like a night on mixed spirits, wine and grappa. It’s a real cracker. It’s a humdinger."
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Shannen Doherty said "the unknown" is the worst part of living with breast cancer.
"The unknown is always the scariest
part," she told ET Online.
"Is the chemo going to work? Is the radiation going to work? You know, am I going to have to go through this again, or am I going to get secondary cancer? Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable, you know living without a breast is manageable, it's the worry of your future and how your future is going to affect the people that you love."
Ross Gilmore via Getty Images
When Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, she learned that sometimes it's important to put yourself first.
"I learned very quickly how important it was for me to think
positively," she said on her website.
"When the second friend I called with the news burst into tears, I thought - this is too stressful. I had to find someone else to handle the day to day discussions of my health so I could concentrate on healing."
Dennis Van Tine/ABACA USA
In 2011, Wanda Sykes said her twins, who were just two years old at the time, were one of the reasons she opted to have a double mastectomy.
"We never hid anything from the kids. They were a huge part of my decision because I wanted to be around for
them," she told People magazine.
"I feel whole again, I really do. I've told them, 'Mommy's boo-boo is much better now.'"
Matt Crossick/PA Archive
Sharon Osbourne decided to have a double mastectomy in 2012 after discovering she has a faulty breast cancer gene, having already had treatment for the disease once.
"For me, it wasn’t a big decision, it was a no-brainer. I didn’t want to live the rest of my life with that shadow hanging over
me," she said at the time
.
"I didn’t even think of my breasts in a nostalgic way, I just wanted to be able to live my life without that fear all the time."
"It’s not 'pity me', it’s a decision I made that’s got rid of this weight that I was carrying around."
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
In an interview
shortly after her diagnosis, Janice Dickinson admitted she became scared for herself, but also for her family, when she was given a prognosis.
'It's still quite shocking. Today I got very scared... I just get very scared and it hit me [sic]. But I am not gonna let that define me, the fear," she said.
"I became fearful for my two children, my loving fiancé Rocky, we have a grandson, aged four, his name is baby Aby. I just thought they are gonna flip out."
Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images
Cynthia Nixon had a lumpectomy and radiation therapy when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.
In 2008, she said being the daughter of a cancer survivor helped her get through the difficult period.
"As the daughter of a breast cancer survivor, knowing my personal risk made me more aware and more empowered when I faced my own
diagnosis," she said
.
"I want to help Susan G. Komen for the Cure [breast cancer charity] educate the 1.1 million women around the globe who face a diagnosis each year."
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Anastacia Lyn Newkirk was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 then again in 2013, and decided to have a double mastectomy to stop the cancer from spreading.
She's now raising money for Cancer Research UK by appearing on 'Strictly Come Dancing'.
"After beating breast cancer twice, I'm really passionate about trying to do something to help change the odds for others who are affected by this terrible
disease," she says on her fundraising page.
"It's so important for everyone to know what's normal for them and see their doctor with any changes, as spotting cancer at an early stage can make a huge difference."