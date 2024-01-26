Deborra-Lee Furness Is Ready To Embrace 'Change' After Split From Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness in 2022 Kate Green via Getty Images

More than four months after her split from Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness is looking to the future with optimism.

Appearing on the red carpet for the Sydney premiere of Force Of Nature: The Dry 2, which Furness stars in, the actor seemed to be in good spirits on Wednesday while presumably alluding to her and Jackson’s divorce as she talked with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” Furness said. “It is kind of exciting.”

Furness and Jackman ― who share a son and daughter, Oscar and Ava, respectively — confirmed their separation in a statement shared in September last year. The former pair had just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in April.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” they said. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

Furness attends the Sydney premiere of Force of Nature: The Dry 2. The movie is her first acting project in eight years. Brendon Thorne via Getty Images

Furness and Jackman appear to have remained on good terms since then. According to People, Furness was in attendance at Jackman’s 55th birthday celebration in October.

Force Of Nature: The Dry 2 is Furness’ first acting project in eight years and finds her starring alongside fellow Australian actor Eric Bana. Her last credited role was in the 2016 Australian TV series Hyde & Seek.

As to what drew her to Force Of Nature: The Dry 2, she told The Daily Telegraph: “For me it was a strong female ensemble cast, a great director, I love Eric (Bana), it was coming home to Australia to shoot in the wilds. There were so many appealing factors for me, a great script by Jane Harper and directed by Robert Connolly.”