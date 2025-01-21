'Deep Stain On History': Critics Shred Trump Over 'Sickening' Move On His First Day

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Critics are calling out President Donald Trump for issuing pardons to roughly 1,500 rioters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, including many convicted of violent crimes such as assaulting police officers.

“I have been betrayed by my country, and I have been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump,” Michael Fanone, a former District of Columbia police officer who was attacked by the mob, said on CNN. “Whether you voted for him because he promised these pardons or for some other reason, you knew that this was coming, and here we are.”

Other police officers also spoke out against the pardons, which Trump had repeatedly promised in his 2024 presidential campaign.

Still, the scope of the pardons stunned many, especially given that even Trump’s closest allies indicted the scope would be more limited.

“If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” Vice President JD Vance said earlier this month.

Many of Trump’s critics on social media spoke out against the move:

Hard to keep up with the various outrages, but I refuse to let the wholesale pardons get lost in the tsunami of wickedness. The more they sink in, the more sickening they are. They are, and will remain, a deep stain on our history. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T01:40:09.805Z

It’s hard to think of a more disgraceful way to end a day of national disgrace. — George Conway (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T00:58:13.895Z

If you want to commit political violence and get away with it, wear a MAGA hat. — Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T00:50:15.652Z

We all saw what happened on Jan 6. It was horrific! National trauma. Imagine how the Capitol police feel tonight. This is sickening — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T02:13:28.638Z

Trump has his own brownshirts now. Trump pardons almost all involved in Jan. 6 riot, commutes remaining 14 sentences wapo.st/40FABBn — Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T01:48:27.446Z

Sending the dangerous message that violence has no consequences. https://t.co/J1JZ32Sbx9 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 21, 2025

Pardoning violent thugs who attacked the US Capitol and assaulted cops to subvert an American election is quite fascistic.No rule of law. No law and order. All that matters is following the Dear Leader, who incited violence with lies. This is a violation of his oath to protect the Constitution. — David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T00:52:59.443Z

The “full, complete and unconditional” pardons extend to people who were convicted of some of the worst crimes on January 6th. That group includes individuals who assaulted police officers with weapons including batons, poles, and fire extinguishers.www.cnn.com/2025/01/20/p... — Andy Kaczynski (@kfile.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T01:36:15.345Z

So Enrique Tarrio was one of the men who was convicted of sedition -- and he's now been released by Trump. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy.This is what you voted for, America.This is what you wanted. — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T23:47:36.177Z

It’s a disgrace to our country that those who attacked the Capitol, assaulted officers, and tried to overturn an election aren’t being held accountable. So much for backing the blue. https://t.co/UAr14RrW5n — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) January 21, 2025

No number of pardons or lies will change what happened on January 6. Donald Trump can’t change history. It was domestic terrorism, it was treason, plain and simple. — The Lincoln Project (@lincolnproject.us) 2025-01-21T01:27:30.504Z

This is the worst day I’ve ever seen in my life as an American. — 🇺🇸 Pithy Packy 🇳🇱 (@pithypacky.bsky.social) 2025-01-21T01:52:20.227Z