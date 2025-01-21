'Deep Stain On History': Critics Shred Trump Over 'Sickening' Move On His First Day

Critics are calling out President Donald Trump for issuing pardons to roughly 1,500 rioters who attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, including many convicted of violent crimes such as assaulting police officers.
“I have been betrayed by my country, and I have been betrayed by those that supported Donald Trump,” Michael Fanone, a former District of Columbia police officer who was attacked by the mob, said on CNN. “Whether you voted for him because he promised these pardons or for some other reason, you knew that this was coming, and here we are.”
Other police officers also spoke out against the pardons, which Trump had repeatedly promised in his 2024 presidential campaign.
Still, the scope of the pardons stunned many, especially given that even Trump’s closest allies indicted the scope would be more limited.
“If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” Vice President JD Vance said earlier this month.
Many of Trump’s critics on social media spoke out against the move: