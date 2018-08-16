National Rail A tractor has caused damage to overhead wires and the tracks at Fitzwilliam in West Yorkshire

Train travellers have been warned they could face two days of delays after a tractor ploughed through a fence and onto nearby railway lines.

The farm vehicle and its accompanying trailer damaged overhead wires and tracks in West Yorkshire, leading to emergency repairs and delays that will affect some passengers until Friday evening.

Network Rail said on Thursday that the tractor, which was discovered the previous night, had been removed by firefighters and a specialist recovery team, but remedial work on the rail infrastructure still needed to be carried out.

The tractor “broke the field boundary from a nearby farm” and rolled on to the line near Fitzwilliam, London North Eastern Railway said.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said specialist rescue teams worked “throughout the night” on Wednesday alongside Network Rail officials to move the vehicle, which had “demolished” a gantry supporting the overhead line equipment.