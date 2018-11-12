This Christmas, the recognisable turquoise backpacks of Deliveroo riders will look a little different: they’ll be plastered with posters of missing people.

The aim is to try and reunite as many people as possible with their missing loved ones in the lead up to 25 December.

Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK – and while 80 per cent are found within 24 hours, one in five cases take longer. If someone is not found within a week their chances of being found reduces dramatically, according to the charity.

Deliveroo has teamed up with charity Missing People for its Ride to Find campaign, a worthy cause which will see 500 riders sporting mobile billboards across London, Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham, with a view to reaching more people than ever before.