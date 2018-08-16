After saying they could not help, she said: “You’d better make sure he doesn’t kill my nan tonight.”

The 51-year-old’s daughter, Tyler, was angry her father was not in hospital and had called the crisis team at Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton hours before the incident to ask for help. The hospital is a major provider of mental health services.

He denied murder on the grounds he was “legally insane”, with a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court hearing how a few days before the incident Forrester had been suffering from a psychotic mental disorder which his daughter had tried to report to a hospital crisis team.

Delroy Forrester admitted killing Jasmine Forrester in an attack on February 9 before insisting “the devil had to die”.

A man who battered his 11-year-old great-niece to death, leaving her with almost 100 “catastrophic” injuries, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Forrester, formerly of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, was convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after a four-day trial and will be sentenced on September 24, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The defendant had wanted to kill his son Myles, and was later heard speaking of Jasmine as being “pure and innocent”.

Police were called to the house of the defendant’s mother and Jasmine’s great-grandmother, Victoria Forrester, in Kent Road, Wolverhampton, in the early hours after the 79-year-old raised the alarm with her neighbour.

Jasmine was being looked after by her great-grandmother on the evening of February 8. Forrester was also staying at the address.

Jasmine’s father Simeon Forrester said in a statement read to the court: “Jasmine was vibrant, funny and loved life. That life was tragically cut short by the actions of a family member with whom she should have been safe in a trusting environment.

“I would give anything to change places with Jasmine; to take away the terror and pain she suffered that night. For the rest of my life I will feel guilt, because I was not there to protect her when she needed me most.”

Jasmine’s father he “felt numb” when he was told at the children’s hospital that her life support would be withdrawn.

“I lay next to Jasmine on her hospital bed. I cuddled her and urged her to be brave on her onward journey. No parent should ever have to do this. Through many tears I held her and watched her last breath escape her. I feel that when she died so, too, did a part of me,” the bereaved dad added.

“Jasmine’s short life enriched the lives of so many people. She will never be forgotten. She will be loved forever. My darling little girl, my shining little star. May she now rest in peace with heaven’s angels.”