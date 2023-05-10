Speaking More Than One Language Can Halt Dementia In Its Tracks

RgStudio via Getty Images Neuroscientists believe that those who are bilingual develop skills which could help stave off dementia from developing.

Speaking more than one language can provide myriad benefits, and not just when it comes to ordering a flat white when you’re on holibobs. Researchers have recently found that speaking two or more languages can also help boost memory and reduce your risk of developing conditions like dementia.

According to the Glasgow Memory Clinic, it’s been suggested that this is due to bilingual people having a greater cognitive reserve, meaning that the brain will be more resilient to the damage taking place from Alzheimer’s. MRI scans of patients who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s have shown that they retain more of their grey matter (which serves to process information in the brain) if they are bilingual.

Grey matter, which has a large number of neurons present and allows the brain to process information and release new information, also allows individuals to control movement, memory, and emotions.

The latest study to promote the benefits of learning more than one language, by the Neurobiology of Aging journal, looked at hundreds of older patients and found that those who had used two languages from a young age scored higher on tests for learning, memory and language than those who only spoke one.

Neuroscientists believe that those who are bilingual develop skills like multitasking, self-control, managing emotions and quick thinking by switching between two languages, which could help stave off dementia from developing.

For Harvard University language researcher, Dr. Blanco-Elorrieta, the benefits of language learning expands past just its benefits on the ol’ grey matter: “The advantage of being bilingual doesn’t really lie on these milliseconds of advantage that one can have in a cognitive task,” she says. “I think the importance of being bilingual is being able to communicate with two cultures and two ways of seeing the world.”

