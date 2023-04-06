These Magnesium-Rich Foods Can Give You A Healthier, Bigger Brain

FreshSplash via Getty Images A pensive smiling Caucasian female contemplating while standing near the window and enjoying her healthy meal.

Magnesium supplements are having a moment on Tiktok right now with users discussing the ways in which the supplements have helped with their anxiety, depression and even getting to, and staying, asleep.

However, a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition analysed the health of around 6,000 people in the UK, aged 40 to 73, found that people who ate diets high in magnesium had less age-related brain shrinkage. This was particularly true for women and especially post-menopausal women.

Researchers stated that increasing magnesium intake ‘may lead to significantly better brain health, which would be expected to contribute to greater preservation of cognitive ability, and lower risk or delayed onset of dementia in later life’.

What Are the Other Health Benefits of Magnesium?

As well as improving brain health, magnesium has a range of health benefits including strengthening bones, helping with mental health conditions, chronic pain and a more restful, effective nights’ sleep. Basically, increasing your magnesium intake can help to improve your day-to-day life.

Which Foods Are High In Magnesium?

The National Institute of Health recommends around 320mg to 430mg of magnesium per day but the study participants with the healthiest brains ate above 550mg. With this in mind, you may want to find ways to include magnesium in your daily diet.

Some of the best sources of magnesium are:

Sesame seeds

Chia seeds

Pumpkin seeds

Wholegrain brown rice

Spinach

Almonds

Quinoa

Tuna

Kidney Beans

Peanuts

Making small differences to your diet to include magnesium will make a huge difference. Choose to snack on nuts, add spinach to your salads, add chia seeds to your morning smoothie or simply opt for brown rice instead of white rice in your evening meal.

Still Tempted to Stick to Supplements?

Speaking to Insider, Dr Supatra Tovar, a clinical psychologist said that she recommends people eat a handful of nuts instead of reaching for supplement bottles. This is because the body processes nutrients found in foods more effectively than those manufactured and put into supplements.