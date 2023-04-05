Chris Martin's Diet Is A Dietician's Nightmare

Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Well, first it was Gwyneth Paltrow with her batshit bone broth diet, now it’s her ex-husband Chris Martin with his one, we repeat, one meal a day.

In a recent episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, the Coldplay lead singer shared that he eats just one meal a day and stops eating at 4pm after being inspired by... Bruce Springsteen.

He said: “I actually don’t have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4[pm] and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti [Springsteen’s wife] said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.’”

But before you think about trying out the ‘challenge’ for yourself, it cannot be stressed just how much dieticians DO NOT want you following Martin’s example.

What eating just one meal a day does to your body

Abigail Roberts, nutritionist at bulk.com, describe Chris Martin’s diet as an “extreme form of intermittent fasting”, warning that “unless the meal contains all the necessary nutrients and calories required by the body, it’s unlikely to be a healthy approach to eating, especially if done over a long period.”

According to the expert, consuming just one meal a day can lead to a serious case of various deficiencies which can lead to problems such as fatigue, weakened immunity and impaired cognitive function.

All of this, of course, going alongside probably being absolutely starving all day.

Roberts explains: ”Additionally, eating one meal per day may increase the risk of binge eating during that meal, causing digestive discomfort such as bloating and constipation. Furthermore, some studies suggest that intermittent fasting can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm and negatively affect sleep patterns, which can lead to physical and mental health problems.”

Although intermittent fasting has been shown to have benefits for some people, Roberts stresses that it’s absolutely essential to be aware of the risks. If you were to cut down to just one meal a day, you need to ensure that that meal is jam-packed with every single nutrient and calorie your body needs.

Yeah, no thanks.

Disordered eating patterns

To be honest, we could just all do with celebs like Chris Martin refraining from sharing their extreme diets.

“The pressure to adhere to such eating patterns, often promoted by toxic diet culture, can create feelings of shame, guilt, and general anxiety around food. These negative emotions can potentially contribute to the development of disordered eating patterns, such as binge eating and obsessive thoughts around food,” Roberts explains.

If you’re someone who has experience with disordered eating patterns, Roberts warns that it is crucial you approach any diet changes with extreme caution.

The signs someone is being overly restrictive with their diet

Obsessively counting calories or tracking macros

Avoiding certain food groups

Setting rigid rules around eating or meal timing

Feeling guilty or anxious after eating certain foods

Avoiding social situations that involve food

Feeling constantly hungry or unsatisfied after eating

Experiencing low energy levels or feeling fatigued

Significant and quick weight loss

Developing nutrient deficiencies or experiencing digestive issues

If you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above or feel fatigued or unwell while dieting, it’s important to stop the restrictiveness, return to your regular eating habits, and seek professional assistance if needed.