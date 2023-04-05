Six 'Bad' Carbs That Are Actually Good For You According To Dieticians

Aleksandr Zubkov via Getty Images Cooking Italian pasta at home. A girl or a woman cooks and stirs Penne pasta in a saucepan. Vegetarian and vegan food. Cooking lessons. Sustainable development, ethical consumption. Step-by-step instructions, do it yourself. Step 4.

Feel like you’ve been getting mixed messages on whether some of your favourite carbs are actually good for you? Thanks to the folks at EatingWell, we can now set the record straight and give you permission to enjoy the starchy goodness, guilt-free.

Eaten in appropriate serving sizes and as part of a balanced diet, carbohydrates are actually good for you and the body’s primary source of energy.

Are Carbs Bad For You?

With many popular diet plans cutting down on or cutting out carbs entirely, it’s little wonder that many of us remain uncertain as to whether carbs are actually good for you or not but the simple truth is that they’re really not! Carbohydrates can give your body essential energy, micronutrients and fibre.

Of course, your favourite sweet treats probably aren’t providing any nutritional value but many of your other favourites including bread and pasta are good for your body (and your tastebuds!).

‘Bad’ Carbs That Are Actually Good

We’ve all heard the myths surrounding carbohydrates. White carbs should be avoided at all costs, natural sugars shouldn’t be included in your daily food consumption, the list goes on. However, many carbs provide nutrients that are essential to your diet!

Bananas

Bananas are often cited as a bad fruit due to their fibre content and sugar content but, in reality, each banana is only 100 calories and 3 grams of fibre. Bananas are jam-packed with essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium and vitamin C.

Potassium is linked to improved heart health as it lowers blood pressure, keeps heart rate steady and reduces the risk of cardiac arrest.

Bread

Many diets recommend cutting out bread entirely but there are some breads that are very good for you when included as part of a healthy, balanced diet.

In fact, according to a 2021 report by the National Library of Medicine, daily consumption of sourdough bread can promote healthy microbiota metabolism in the colon and a 2023 report by Science Direct contained data showing the positive impact on glycemic response (glucose levels).

White Rice

Delicious, filling and versatile, white rice is a staple food throughout many cultures but over time, it has been considered to be somehow unhealthy and people are often recommended to swap it for brown rice. However, white rice has many healthy properties. It’s low in far and it’s free from any added sugars or sodium. It also contains essential nutrients such as calcium, iron, and magnesium.

It’s also an ideal choice for people with coeliac disease as it is naturally gluten-free!

Pasta

Similar to white rice, pasta has had a bad rep among dieters for some time but for many people, it’s a great, healthy choice! For post-menopausal people, three servings of pasta a week reduces the risk of stroke and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Additionally, in 2020, Frontiers in Nutrition found that those who eat pasta tend to have better diet quality compared to non-pasta eaters due to consuming more folate, fibre, iron and magnesium.

Corn

A perfect finisher on any salad, corn is often restricted in diets but those tiny kernels actually provide lots of essential health benefits. Yellow corn contains lutein and zeaxanthin - two carotenoids that support eye health! It also contains fibre, protein, zinc, copper and magnesium. Tuck right in!

Potatoes

Yes, we did save the best until last. Whether you enjoy them baked, boiled or mashed, potatoes are a staple of many people’s diets and with good reason. As well as being delicious and filling, potatoes are a natural source of potassium, vitamin C and fibre.