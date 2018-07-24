Demi Lovato Hospitalised After Possible Drug Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato has been taken to hospital in Los Angeles after a suspected drug overdose, according to reports.
American celebrity gossip website TMZ reported on Tuesday the US singer, 25, was taken ill at her home in the Hollywood hills.
It cited police sources saying the pop star was treated with Narcan for an overdose.
People magazine later reported Lovato is being treated and is said to be “okay and stable”.
Lovato has spoken openly about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.
A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to HuffPost that there was a medical emergency at an address in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday morning, but would not confirm the identity of the patient.
A Los Angeles Fire Department representative also told People they’d “transported a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital”.
Lovato is reportedly being treated, but her condition was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon.
The former Disney star recently revealed she’d relapsed after six years of sober living in a heartbreaking ballad titled ‘Sober’.
“Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings in the song’s chorus. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before.”
Many celebrities and friends of the singer shared their support for her.
At 18 years old, the pop star checked into rehab for the first time, where she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and treated for addiction, self-harm and bulimia.
She’s since used the experience to help others by purchasing the same facility where she received treatment, as well as offering free group therapy before her recent round of concerts.
