Demi Lovato has released a new song alluding to a recent alcohol relapse.

In the past, the singer has been vocal about her struggle with addiction to alcohol and drugs and back in March, she celebrated her sixth year of sobriety.

However, in a new track entitled ‘Sober’, she says that this is no longer the case, singing on the chorus: “Mama I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore, and daddy I’m so sorry for the drink spilled on the floor… I’m so sorry, I’m not sober.”