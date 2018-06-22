Demi Lovato has released a new song alluding to a recent alcohol relapse.
In the past, the singer has been vocal about her struggle with addiction to alcohol and drugs and back in March, she celebrated her sixth year of sobriety.
However, in a new track entitled ‘Sober’, she says that this is no longer the case, singing on the chorus: “Mama I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore, and daddy I’m so sorry for the drink spilled on the floor… I’m so sorry, I’m not sober.”
Other lyrics describe “cold sweats” and “shakes”, while towards the end of the song she apologises to the “fans [she’s] lost”, insisting: “I want to be a role model… but I’m only human.”
A representative for Demi Lovato said she would be offering no further comment over the song’s lyrical content when approached by HuffPost UK.
Demi - currently in the middle of her ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ world jaunt - is listed as co-writer of the song’s lyrics, alongside Tushar Apte, Sam Roman and Mark Landon.
Earlier this month, she postponed two UK shows due to illness, including one in London, which will now go ahead this weekend.
At the moment, Demi is currently poised to bag her first ever UK number one, having contributed guest vocals to the Clean Bandit track, ‘Solo’.
Speaking about why they chose Demi for the track, Clean Bandit’s Grace Chatto recently told HuffPost UK: “We always like working with really powerful female voices… I think that Demi has been so open about her personal life and so strong in her journey. And I think that really is part of the meaning of the song, you know?”
- If you need help with a drinking problem, call the Alcoholics Anonymous national helpline for free on 0800 9177 650 or email help@aamail.org.
- For advice on how to reduce drinking, visit Drinkaware’s website or Alcohol Concern.
- Find alcohol addiction services near you using this NHS tool.