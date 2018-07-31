The ‘Cool For The Summer’ singer was hospitalised after a suspected drug overdose last week and while many fans and celebrities have shared support for the star, negative comments have also been posted online.

Demi Lovato ’s backing dancer, Dani Vitale, has addressed the star’s fans in a short statement posted on Instagram, reminding them there is “no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about” the star.

Dani, who is also one of Demi’s closest friends, used Instagram to tell her followers that she “was not with Demi when the incident happened”, adding: “Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her.”

“There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi,” she continued. “I care about Demi just like all of you do. I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance.

“I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you.

“Like all of you, I have nothing but love in my heart for her. There is no need for negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time. There is too much of it in this world as it is.

“I know you’re all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE.

“Please remember that when you take out our phones and start typing. Remember that we love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during recovery.”