According to the American celebrity gossip website TMZ, the former Disney star was taken ill at her home in the Hollywood hills on Tuesday (24 July).

Stars including Ariana Grande , Ellen DeGeneres and Lily Allen have shared their love and support for Demi Lovato after the singer was hospitalised due to a suspected drug overdose.

Her spokesperson has since confirmed the star is “awake” and is with her family at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Stars from the entertainment world have taken to Twitter to send their love and support to Demi.

Lady Gaga wrote: “We should all wrap our arms of love around Demi Lovato. I am so happy you’re alive. Thank God. If I know my monsters as well as I believe I do, we all wish you self-compassion and inner peace. And may you receive the love so many have for you. #ImConfidentInDemi Demi, I love you.”