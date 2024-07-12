The Trailer For Demi Moore's Graphic New Body Horror Is Here And We're Already Disturbed

Demi Moore in The Substance Christine Tamalet

After getting everyone talking at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the year, fans have been offered at a glimpse at what Demi Moore has in store for us in her new body horror movie The Substance.

Director Coralie Fargeat’s latest horror offering centres around an older actor in Hollywood, who uses a mysterious drug to generate a “younger, more beautiful” version of herself.

After it premiered in Cannes back in May, plenty of critics honed in on the movie’s graphic violence and nudity, which The Substance’s newly-released trailer hints at in quick bursts.

It also gives viewers a taste of its hyper-colourful 80s-inspired aesthetic, as well as a look at Demi and co-star Margaret Qualley’s characters in action for the first time.

Check out the trailer for yourself below:

An official synopsis teasing more of what’s to come reads: “Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, this Cannes sensation turns toxic beauty culture inside out with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages.

“Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance confirms Coralie Fargeat as a thrillingly original and visionary filmmaker.”

Back in May, Demi opened up about what it was really like shooting some of her new project’s more challenging scenes, admitting: “It was a very vulnerable experience and just required, I think, going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversation. I think finding that common ground of mutual trust [helped].”