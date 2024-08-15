Demi Moore in the new trailer for The Substance Mubi

A new trailer for Demi Moore’s new horror movie The Substance has been unveiled, and it’s equal parts thrilling and deeply unsettling.

In the new film from director Coralie Fargeat, an aging movie star is tempted by an offer to creative a “younger, more beautiful” version of herself by injecting herself with a mysterious new drug.

On Thursday, new footage from the film was released, explaining exactly how the premise of the film will work, with both Demi’s character and her younger counterpart, played by Margaret Qualley, sharing a “perfect balance of seven days each”.

And it’s when this balance is “thrown off” that things begin to go a bit awry – with sinister and violent consequences.

Watch the new trailer for The Substance below:

The Substance premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in the year, and critics quickly picked up on the film’s unique premise, as well as its graphic violence and nudity.

Around its first screenings, Demi spoke candidly about how it really felt shooting some of the project’s more challenging scenes, admitting: “It was a very vulnerable experience and just required, I think, going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversation. I think finding that common ground of mutual trust [helped].”

An official synopsis for the film reads: “Starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid, this Cannes sensation turns toxic beauty culture inside out with a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages.

“Explosive, provocative and twisted, The Substance confirms Coralie Fargeat as a thrillingly original and visionary filmmaker.”