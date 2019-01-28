With sky-high rent draining your income, saving for a deposit to buy your first home can feel impossible. But Lloyds has launched a new 100% mortgage that doesn’t require lenders to put down a deposit.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a catch: while you won’t need to fork out funds in advance, your parents will.

In order to be eligible for the mortgage, your parents or another close family member (such as a grandparent) will need to place the equivalent of 10% of the loan into a Lloyds savings account.

In other words, if you want to buy a property that’s £243,000 – the average house price in England – your family will need to have £24,300 lying around.

